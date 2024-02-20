Carol Leonnig: Donald Trump ‘finds a way to connect himself’ to the news of Alexei Navalny

Former President Donald Trump on Monday compared the sudden death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a prison colony to the legal peril he faces in the United States. Navalny, 47, died while serving a prison sentence of over three decades on politically motivated charges of “extremism” and establishing an illegal non-governmental organization. Washington Post National Investigative Reporter & MSNBC Contributor Carol Leonnig discusses with MSNBC’s Chris Jansing of why Trump equates his legal troubles with the death of Navalny.Feb. 20, 2024