Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work

- Now Playing
Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work01:54
- UP NEXT
Biden proposes plan to close gun show loophole02:06
More than 75 people rescued from high-flood areas of St. Petersburg03:28
Florida residents seen 'swimming out of their windows' to escape floodwater02:49
FEMA says crews are ready to deliver Hurricane Idalia aid05:28
Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power02:14
Florida Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 49 counties02:18
House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis01:44
McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'03:13
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia02:01
Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia00:39
DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants01:53
Richard Engel on Putin and Prigozhin's tenuous relationship07:33
Biden briefed on report that Wagner chief Prigozhin was in a plane crash01:34
New details on crashed plane in Russia with Wagner boss Prigozhin on board12:50
Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane02:24
John Eastman 'absolutely' believes the 2020 election was stolen01:54
Trump's lawyers spotted at Georgia courthouse01:41
Democrats plan to counter first GOP debate with TV ads and billboards in Milwaukee01:58
- Now Playing
Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work01:54
- UP NEXT
Biden proposes plan to close gun show loophole02:06
More than 75 people rescued from high-flood areas of St. Petersburg03:28
Florida residents seen 'swimming out of their windows' to escape floodwater02:49
FEMA says crews are ready to deliver Hurricane Idalia aid05:28
Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power02:14
Play All