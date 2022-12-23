IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York

    00:56

  • Blizzard warning in effect as major winter storm moves across the country

    05:49

  • Looking back on a whirlwind year for the economy

    02:58

  • More than 200 million Americans under weather alert amid major winter storm

    03:29

  • Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s final report into the Capitol riot

    05:14

  • Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled due to major winter storm

    04:34

  • Tuition waiver program opens doors for Native American students in California

    05:02

  • 'Once-in-a-generation storm' makes way across the U.S.

    04:24

  • Jury will now decide if Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

    02:58

  • Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan

    02:50

  • Asian American ballet dancers making a more inclusive Nutcracker

    01:44

  • New AI technology ChatGPT raising questions about human creativity

    01:58

  • EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis

    02:20

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

    01:43

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released from federal custody on $250 million bond

    01:34

  • 100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

    03:12

  • Holiday travel in chaos amid monstrous winter storm

    03:13

  • Millions under winter weather alerts as powerful storm sweeps U.S. ahead of holidays

    06:33

  • California woman guilty of stepfather's murder over nude photos

    02:03

  • Arkansas found buried under floorboards died after 'punishment'

    02:12

Chris Jansing Reports

Buffalo mayor: 'People can feel their homes moving'

03:56

Mayor Byron Brown of Buffalo, N.Y., spoke to MSNBC about the massive winter storm hitting the city. Brown said this dangerously strong snowstorm was unusual, even for the city that is accustomed to strong winter weather.Dec. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York

    00:56

  • Blizzard warning in effect as major winter storm moves across the country

    05:49

  • Looking back on a whirlwind year for the economy

    02:58

  • More than 200 million Americans under weather alert amid major winter storm

    03:29

  • Breaking down the Jan. 6 committee’s final report into the Capitol riot

    05:14

  • Thousands of flights delayed or cancelled due to major winter storm

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All