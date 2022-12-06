IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder

  Mike Fanone says he was heckled by other officers during Congressional Gold Medal ceremony

  White House calls on GOP leaders to denounce Trump comments on terminating Constitution

  Supreme Court hears arguments in case over web designer's refusal to work on same-sex weddings

  DOJ sues city of Jackson, Miss., over water crisis

  Arizona voters protest Maricopa County officials over election results certification 

  Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

  Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

  Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

  Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

  McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

  U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

  Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

  Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

  What social media profiles of Paul Pelosi's attacker reveal

  Arrest made after break-in at Katie Hobbs' headquarters

  Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

  Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump

  Police investigating suspicious substance found in letter near Jan. 6 committee chairman's office

Chris Jansing Reports

Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

The family of fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick refused to shake the hands of GOP leaders at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. "We got together and said we are not going to shake their hands," said Sicknick's mother. The family said the GOP leaders' continued loyalty to former President Trump was part of the reason for the silent protest.Dec. 6, 2022

Play All