Chris Jansing Reports

Musicians, executives face Senate hearing on frustration of dealing with Ticketmaster

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Ticketmaster's role in the ticketing industry featured testimony from musician Clyde Lawrence, industry competitors and the CFO of Live Nation. NBC News' Savannah Sellers recaps highlights from the hearing and Danny Cevallos explains whether Ticketmaster is a monopoly and how the government could take action against it. Jan. 24, 2023

