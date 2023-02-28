IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    'This is pandemic-related relief': Education secretary on Biden's student loan plan

    07:41

  • President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll

    06:40

  • Growing number of Dems say Biden best chance in 2024

    08:35

  • President Biden set to hold talks with Bucharest Nine leaders

    08:49

  • Pres. Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    06:55

  • Michael McFaul: Trip to Ukraine is a 'brilliant move' by Biden 

    04:56

  • President Biden leaves Kyiv after historic visit

    05:49

  • Richard Haass: Biden's trip to Ukraine sends an important message

    08:28

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    01:20

  • One-on-One with Jaime Harrison

    07:35

  • White House announces team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

    01:50

  • John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

  • Friday Nightcap: Biden kitchen table issues vs. GOP culture wars

    12:06

  • White House announces military shot down high-altitude object over Alaska

    02:23

  • White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

    01:56

  • James Carville: Biden set a trap and the GOP walked right into it

    03:41

  • Joe on Biden calling out GOP: That’s Politics 101

    07:55

  • Rep. Pelosi: Biden was his authentic self in State of the Union

    11:47

  • Ron Klain: People have underestimated Biden and his team for a long time

    05:54

Chris Jansing Reports

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

00:28

If confirmed by the Senate, Julie Su would be the first Asian American to serve as a Cabinet secretary under President Biden.Feb. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    'This is pandemic-related relief': Education secretary on Biden's student loan plan

    07:41

  • President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll

    06:40

  • Growing number of Dems say Biden best chance in 2024

    08:35

  • President Biden set to hold talks with Bucharest Nine leaders

    08:49

  • Pres. Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All