LIVE UPDATES: Trump's longtime assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand on Day 8 of hush money trial

Biden says he would be 'happy' to debate Trump
April 26, 202402:09

  • 'Gold mine of information': Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff called to stand

    06:29

  • Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial

    01:39

  • 'Gag order is a big part of this case': Friend of Judge Merchan weighs in on hush money trial

    09:15

  • Laurence Tribe: The Trump immunity case will ‘hurt the Supreme Court even more than Bush v. Gore’

    06:13

  • NSA Jake Sullivan: ‘We continue to have concerns about’ Chinese interference in U.S. elections

    06:04

  • 'Purpose was to influence the election': Prosecution 'scored a lot of points' in Trump trial today

    10:42

  • 'Taking notes' and 'chewing a pen': Jury 'enthralled' with testimony in Trump's hush money trial

    08:29
    Biden says he would be 'happy' to debate Trump

    02:09
    'Curtain has been pulled down': How Trump's legal woes could impact him in the election

    04:48

  • 'Devil is in the details': Supreme Court weighing Trump's presidential immunity claim

    05:25

  • How a gag ruling against Trump could put him at risk in his other cases

    06:50

  • 'Scary and mortifying' for Trump if Hope Hicks takes the witness stand

    09:27

  • 'The David Pecker show': Testimony in Trump's hush money trial continues today

    06:41

  • Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial

    02:20

  • ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59

  • Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:28

  • 'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55

  • Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37

  • 'Direct evidence': David Pecker testimony links Trump to hush money payment

    04:03

Chris Jansing Reports

Biden says he would be 'happy' to debate Trump

02:09

President Biden told Howard Stern during a radio interview that he would be "happy to debate" former President Trump.April 26, 2024

