Chris Jansing Reports

Biden pushes ‘Bidenomics’ during manufacturing remarks in Maine

President Biden delivered remarks at a manufacturing facility in Maine, where he pushed his “Bidenomics” with positive economic data. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports on how Biden’s handling of economic issues will impact voters at the polls.July 28, 2023

