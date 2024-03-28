IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight
March 28, 202407:38

Chris Jansing Reports

President Biden is holding a fundraiser today with former Presidents Obama and Clinton as well as many celebrities. Biden-Harris campaign former senior aide Adrienne Elrod, NBC News' Mike Memoli and MSNBC political analyst Robert Gibbs share more on the historic event.March 28, 2024

