Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds

'Take the campaign to the voter': Biden focusing on social media rather than rallies06:22
- Now Playing
Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds03:15
- UP NEXT
Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump11:45
Rev. Al: Trump missed the runway and airport on decency and civil rights06:28
Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law06:33
As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny06:40
Mika: Trump is punishing women; women across America are being severely punished06:43
Retired military leaders warn of the threat to democracy if Trump is found to be immune07:32
'So many things wrong with this, so many lies': Joe on Trump's abortion statement12:47
Why Republicans are hiding behind the politics of personality04:23
Media whiffs on the news in Trump's abortion statement as Dobbs becomes weaponized on global scale09:17
‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign12:09
Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term06:29
Chair of Nebraska Dem. Party: Republicans trying to change delegate rules 'know they're in trouble'08:30
Trump's donors are 'billionaires, scammers, extremists, and racists,' says Biden '24 comms director04:21
Outrage theater: Damage outlasts GOP influencers' interest in disingenuous boycotts03:53
Calls grow for RFK Jr. to drop out after remarks sympathetic to Jan. 6 rioters04:57
Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues03:22
RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'03:14
'Memory is on the ballot' this year as Trump gets an amnesia advantage04:49
'Take the campaign to the voter': Biden focusing on social media rather than rallies06:22
- Now Playing
Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds03:15
- UP NEXT
Undecided focus group voters have big concerns with Biden and Trump11:45
Rev. Al: Trump missed the runway and airport on decency and civil rights06:28
Time warp: Court subjects Arizona women to Civil War-era abortion law06:33
As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny06:40
Play All