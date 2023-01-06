IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

    10:35
  • Now Playing

    At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

    01:44

  • Do they know people are watching? McCarthy gives away his dignity in speakership quest

    02:36

  • Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better

    09:05

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

    05:26

  • Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

    11:12

  • House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

    00:45

  • McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

    01:39

  • How Kevin McCarthy used Super PACs in negotiations for votes for House speaker

    04:04

  • Second day of McCarthy failures highlights Trump impotence even among loyalists

    07:50

  • Democrats skeptical McCarthy can turn around his losing slide for House speaker

    06:49

  • House adjourns for second day without Speaker

    05:29

  • 'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle

    14:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Riggleman: Many are one scoop short of a sundae making decisions in Congress

    06:06

  • Boebert: Trump should tell McCarthy 'it's time to withdraw'

    01:02

  • McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

    02:25

  • Former GOP rep. on speaker chaos: 'There's not the respect for the leadership' 

    01:29

  • Leaderless GOP a 'party of chaos agents' beyond McCarthy's control

    04:46

  • 'This is personal': Negotiation for speakership may be beyond McCarthy's reach

    03:24

Chris Jansing Reports

At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

01:52

NBC News' Steve Kornacki breaks down the remaining House Republicans needed for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to clinch the speaker role.Jan. 6, 2023

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

    10:35
  • Now Playing

    At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

    01:44

  • Do they know people are watching? McCarthy gives away his dignity in speakership quest

    02:36

  • Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better

    09:05

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

    05:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All