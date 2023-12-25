IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Alexei Navalny located in Arctic Circle penal colony

Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said that he has been located at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle nearly three weeks after contact with him was lost. Navalny’s allies say that he has been moved to a remote prison colony where he will be "extremely isolated."Dec. 25, 2023

