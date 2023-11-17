IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:52

  • New Hampshire presidential primary date set for January 23, 2024

    03:10

  • Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34

  • U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole

    03:07

  • House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

    01:57

  • Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense

    01:59

  • Former George Santos campaign fundraiser pleads guilty to impersonating congressional aide

    01:49

  • Republican senator tries to fight Teamsters president during hearing

    01:34

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16

  • 'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23

  • Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

  • Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:57

  • Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states

    01:30

  • Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25

  • Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • 3 arrested in connection with 'prostitution network'

    02:26

Chris Jansing Reports

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

00:42

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has entered a guilty plea just days before the scheduled start of his trial for financial crimes that preceded the killing of his wife and son.Nov. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    IDF: Body of hostage found near Gaza hospital

    02:52

  • New Hampshire presidential primary date set for January 23, 2024

    03:10

  • Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34

  • U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole

    03:07

  • House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All