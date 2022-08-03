IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Talking about abortion services "culturally" will be key: Amanda Renteria on KS abortion vote

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook families' lawyers years worth of texts

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    "We got the guys who did 9/11": Fmr. Deputy National Security Advisor on killing of Al Qaeda leader

    05:23

  • Sen. Brian Schatz on surprise Senate deal: 'I'm confident, but I'm not overconfident'

    04:33

  • 'We need to be moving quickly' Monkeypox concerns continue to heighten

    05:18

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%

    01:04

  • Sen. Baldwin's confidence in same-sex marriage bill passing in Senate: '8 or 9' out of 10

    03:46

  • Republican congressman attends gay son's wedding days after voting against same-sex marriage bill

    00:46

  • Jan. 6 committee releases testimony on lines cut from Trump's speech the day after Capitol riot

    03:52

  • Four Republican senators signal support for same-sex marriage legislation

    03:21

  • Jury deliberations begin in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    02:19

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

    05:28

  • Senators reach agreement on bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

    02:23

  • Wes Moore: As a first-timer, I am ‘neck and neck’ with ‘career bureaucrats and 40yr politicians’

    04:01

  • Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

    05:46

  • Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

  • Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    01:31

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

Chris Jansing Reports

Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook families' lawyers years worth of texts

03:25

In a moment NBC News' Ben Collins described as "too stupid for Law & Order," Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent the legal team of the Sandy Hook families the entire contents of Jones' phone, including years worth of text messages. Chris Jansing and Ben Collins discuss the latest in the trial. Aug. 3, 2022

  • Talking about abortion services "culturally" will be key: Amanda Renteria on KS abortion vote

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook families' lawyers years worth of texts

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    "We got the guys who did 9/11": Fmr. Deputy National Security Advisor on killing of Al Qaeda leader

    05:23

  • Sen. Brian Schatz on surprise Senate deal: 'I'm confident, but I'm not overconfident'

    04:33

  • 'We need to be moving quickly' Monkeypox concerns continue to heighten

    05:18

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%

    01:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All