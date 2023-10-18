IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protesters on Capitol Hill call for Gaza ceasefire

  • Both parties hold meetings behind closed doors after second speaker vote

    Gaza fighting resumes following President Biden's Israel visit

    Biden nominee for ambassador to Israel faces questioning at Senate hearing

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

  • Palestinian officials: Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital

  • Hamas says civilians could be quickly released if Israeli airstrikes stop

  • Israel launches new series of rocket strikes on Gaza

  • Israeli forces dropping leaflets in Gaza warning of bombings as power is out

  • UAW president announces progress with GM, but says strike still continues

  • Former servicemember indicted for attempting to pass information to China

  • Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

  • Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

  • Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight

  • Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker

  • McCarthy takes a reserved tone ahead of vote to remove him as speaker

  • Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal

  • Democrats unsure if they would bail out McCarthy amid speakership challenge

  • Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

  • Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

Chris Jansing Reports

Gaza fighting resumes following President Biden's Israel visit

Fighting in Gaza has resumed after President Biden's visit to Israel just 24 hours after the explosion at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza. Raf Sanchez reports on apparent rocket fire seen from Ashdod, Israel.Oct. 18, 2023

