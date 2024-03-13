IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House overwhelmingly passes bill that could ultimately ban TikTok

Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick
March 13, 202402:02
  • Now Playing

    Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warnock: It is poetic that Georgia made Biden the nominee

    05:25

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30

  • RNC hires election integrity lawyer who claims 2020 election was stolen

    05:36

  • Jonathan Martin: Predictable where the campaign will be fought

    04:55

  • Steve Kornacki maps the road to 270 at start of the campaign

    04:58

  • Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts

    08:48

  • Biden now presumptive Democratic nominee with Georgia primary win

    08:53

  • 'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected

    05:44

  • 'He'll never get my vote': 'Republican Voters Against Trump' campaign launches

    05:17

  • Trump's campaign facing financial peril

    04:53

  • Joe: Trump is continuing to tell us that he is an autocrat

    04:51

  • Lawrence: Biden using best State of the Union lines to roast Trump on campaign trail

    09:43

  • 'On a glide path': Trump, Biden cruise toward primary victories with eyes toward the general election

    12:14

  • Joe: The contrasts couldn't be greater between Biden, Trump in dueling rallies

    06:09

  • 'This is not a test run': Trump admires authoritarian rule, hosts Orbán at Mar-a-Lago

    10:09

  • 'The choice for voters could not be any clearer:' N.C. Gov. candidate slams ultra-MAGA opponent

    07:15

  • ‘Righteous rage’: How female rage translates to political progress

    10:54

  • Maryland Gov. Moore: Black community will mobilize behind Biden

    06:59

  • Biden campaign releases new ad focusing on age

    02:13

Chris Jansing Reports

Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

02:02

Sources tell NBC News' Dasha Burns former President Donald Trump is reportedly searching for a running mate who "isn't too hardline" on abortion, seeing the issue as a liability for Republicans.March 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warnock: It is poetic that Georgia made Biden the nominee

    05:25

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30

  • RNC hires election integrity lawyer who claims 2020 election was stolen

    05:36

  • Jonathan Martin: Predictable where the campaign will be fought

    04:55

  • Steve Kornacki maps the road to 270 at start of the campaign

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All