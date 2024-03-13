IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist
March 13, 202401:50

  • Now Playing

    Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

  • UP NEXT

Chris Jansing Reports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and WWE wrestler Jesse Ventura are both on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s shortlist for vice president. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has the latest details on his presidential campaign.March 13, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

  • UP NEXT

