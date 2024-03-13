Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

Ethan Crumbley's journal entries could be 'very damning' in father's manslaughter trial04:58
- Now Playing
Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist01:50
- UP NEXT
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick02:02
Trump supporter charged with firing gun during Jan. 6 attack to be held in detention01:51
Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later00:41
Trump will pick vice president who ‘doesn’t overshadow him’: Analyst08:51
White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine03:04
GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week01:41
‘It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime’ says Marc Malkin06:07
Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial02:39
‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year05:31
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag01:43
Sen. Patty Murray: We must make a statement on ‘horrific’ abortion policies05:22
State of the Union speeches should be a ‘complete story’ says Fmr. Sr. Speechwriter for Pres. Biden05:29
‘The world is watching’ Pres. Biden’s State of the Union speech says Alencia Johnson01:42
Abortion will be a problem for the GOP 'whether it's a midterm or presidential' election: Chuck Todd06:22
Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis02:20
At least two killed in Houthi attack on shipping vessel01:28
Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd05:11
Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate04:00
Ethan Crumbley's journal entries could be 'very damning' in father's manslaughter trial04:58
- Now Playing
Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist01:50
- UP NEXT
Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick02:02
Trump supporter charged with firing gun during Jan. 6 attack to be held in detention01:51
Beachfront community's effort to reduce threat of beach erosion washed away days later00:41
Trump will pick vice president who ‘doesn’t overshadow him’: Analyst08:51
Play All