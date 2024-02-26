IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Time is more on Putin's side’ says Ben Rhodes as the Ukraine War enters its third year
Feb. 26, 202404:49

Chris Jansing Reports

‘Time is more on Putin's side’ says Ben Rhodes as the Ukraine War enters its third year

04:49

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the idea that the Ukraine war had reached a stalemate two years on from Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy’s comments come as former U.S. officials and cyber experts claim Russia’s 2024 election interference has already begun, saying Moscow is using fake online profiles and bots to spread misinformation that damages President Biden. Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the latest.Feb. 26, 2024

