Chris Jansing Reports

'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 2024

09:23

Barbara McQuade, Basil Smikle, and Stuart Stevens join Chris Jansing to discuss the latest legal developments surrounding Donald Trump, including special counsel Jack Smith's request to start Trump's criminal trial in December, why Trump is likely to "slow-walk" the proceedings and use the legal challenges to his advantage in 2024. "Every time he goes to court, it gives him the opportunity to be performative. It gives him an opportunity to say 'look what they're doing to me' — It makes a difference to him to portray himself as a martyr," Smikle says.June 25, 2023

