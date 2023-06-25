'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 2024

- Now Playing
'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 202409:23
- UP NEXT
Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race05:17
Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury01:56
Polar Prince owner 'holding out hope' Titan crew will be brought home00:59
Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut02:42
Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’03:54
Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway04:57
Daniel Penny indicted in choking death of NYC subway rider04:36
Southern Baptists vote to ban churches with female pastors02:21
McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges00:40
Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment04:44
Trump lands in Florida ahead of arraignment02:59
Photos show boxes of classified documents all over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate01:39
Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals ‘what looks to me like Donald Trump’s worst nightmare’10:37
Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance01:11
Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of wrapping up soon02:33
Wildfire smoke grounds flights out of NYC03:34
McCarthy will not support supplemental for Ukraine aid02:31
Bill Cosby hit with new sexual assault lawsuit00:46
GOP spending millions on flawed voter turnout operation01:58
- Now Playing
'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 202409:23
- UP NEXT
Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race05:17
Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury01:56
Polar Prince owner 'holding out hope' Titan crew will be brought home00:59
Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut02:42
Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’03:54
Play All