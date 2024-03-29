'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia06:28
- Now Playing
'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats08:12
- UP NEXT
'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild04:39
Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer02:08
Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight07:38
Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO05:34
Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr12:11
It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today02:56
House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 1002:08
Buttigieg on bridge collapse: Biden directed admin to get 'every resource possible' to Maryland05:16
Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi10:23
Ahmaud Arbery's aunt: 'This is destroying my family'10:30
Buttigieg: Rebuilding Baltimore bridge won’t be quick, easy or cheap01:40
Building Baltimore bridge from ground up will take 'much longer' than reusing wreckage: Expert03:46
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Baltimore councilwoman weighs in on bridge collapse04:41
Stricter access to Mifepristone would have 'devastating effect': OBGYN02:56
'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel04:53
'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston03:58
Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian03:28
'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig08:02
'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia06:28
- Now Playing
'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats08:12
- UP NEXT
'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild04:39
Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer02:08
Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight07:38
Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO05:34
Play All