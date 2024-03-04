‘The people of Gaza need all the help they can get’ says World Central Kitchen Founder

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the United States will drop food aid into the Gaza strip. The U.S. is preparing additional airdrops of aid into Gaza after the first American airdrop took place on Saturday, containing 38,000 ready to eat meals. World Central Kitchen is one of the biggest providers of relief in the region, and its founder, José Andrés joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss whether these airdrops flowing into the region are insufficient for Palestinians.March 4, 2024