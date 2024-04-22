IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial
April 22, 202404:50
Chris Jansing Reports

'System is working': What it means for a former president to be on trial

04:50

Former President Trump's hush money trial resumes tomorrow. National Public Radio's Mara Liasson and NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss discuss what it means for a former President - and current presidential candidate - to be on trial and how that might resonate with voters.April 22, 2024

