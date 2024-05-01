IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Students were crying in despair': Columbia professor slams school calling NYPD
May 1, 202405:36

Pro-Palestinian encampments have effectively paralyzed dozens of college campuses across the U.S., with some schools' finals and graduation ceremonies being impacted. NBC News' Antonia Hylton spoke to Joseph Slaughter, a Columbia University professor, on law enforcement being called to campus.May 1, 2024

