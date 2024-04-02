IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Something is wrong' with Israel's military strategy after 7 aid workers were killed: Ben Rhodes
April 2, 202408:05

The tragic deaths of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen is raising new questions about Israel's war strategy and U.S. support. NBC News' Josh Lederman and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes weigh in on the conflict.April 2, 2024

