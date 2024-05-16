IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen’s cross-examination resumes on Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial

'Real damage to Cohen's credibility'
May 16, 202407:39

  • Michael Cohen questioned about recording conversations with clients and reporters

    03:32

  • ‘Clear problem’ is members of government ‘pre-attacking any result they disagree with’

    11:22

  • ‘Bombshell ending’: Kristy Greenberg on Trump’s lawyer challenging Michael Cohen’s credibility

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    'Real damage to Cohen's credibility'

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

    01:21

  • ‘You really have no idea’ what a jury is thinking: Jury consultant on Trump hush money trial

    05:00

  • ‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

    03:58

  • Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd

    11:58

  • Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election

    07:02

  • Jury selected in Sen. Menendez corruption trial

    03:04

  • Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination

    06:55

  • 'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony

    07:29

  • Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom

    06:01

  • 'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony

    04:45

  • Michael Cohen testifies that 'everything' needed Trump's sign-off

    01:44

  • Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well

    04:30

  • 'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

    09:57

  • Cohen's 'demeanor has been flawless': Lawrence O'Donnell on what it was like inside the courtroom

    08:01

  • 'Weird for a lawyer to record his own client': Cohen testifies on recording between him and Trump

    03:15

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

Chris Jansing Reports

'Real damage to Cohen's credibility'

07:39

After spending the morning observing the Trump hush money trial from the court's overflow room, Lawrence O’Donnell shares his analysis on how Todd Blanche's cross-examination of Michael Cohen is "crucial" to Trump's defense in his hush money trial. May 16, 2024

  • Michael Cohen questioned about recording conversations with clients and reporters

    03:32

  • ‘Clear problem’ is members of government ‘pre-attacking any result they disagree with’

    11:22

  • ‘Bombshell ending’: Kristy Greenberg on Trump’s lawyer challenging Michael Cohen’s credibility

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    'Real damage to Cohen's credibility'

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

    01:21

  • ‘You really have no idea’ what a jury is thinking: Jury consultant on Trump hush money trial

    05:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All