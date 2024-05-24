IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally
May 24, 202408:45

  • 'Pillars of credibility': How lawyers are preparing for closing arguments in Trump's trial

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Important part' is Joe Biden keeping 'distance': Pre-trial hearing on Hunter gun charges underway

    09:38

  • Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

    01:45

  • What to know about the risks of daily cannabis use

    04:29

  • Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

    06:31

  • Biden 'totally rejected' request for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

    07:37

  • Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

    10:12

  • Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit

    02:18

  • Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio

    04:09

  • British prime minister calls for general election on July 4

    02:11

  • Jury will take away how 'unflappable' and 'consistent' Michael Cohen was during testimony: Lawyer

    07:23

  • Jan. 6 rioter advances to House GOP runoff in Georgia

    01:37

  • Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case

    02:58

  • 'This is disgusting disinformation': Kirschner slams Trump's comments on Mar-a-Lago raid

    09:27

  • 'Can't do bank shots' in political communications: Biden has to be 'clear' with messaging on Trump

    04:57

  • Robert Costello testimony was 'absolute disaster' for Trump's legal team: Former asst. DA

    08:55

  • Fani Willis seeking victory in Democratic primary to keep her job and stay on Trump trial

    07:35

  • 'One of the most important events': Key meeting on jury instructions to be held in Trump trial

    10:34

  • Rudy Giuliani, 11 others plead not guilty in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case

    03:45

Chris Jansing Reports

'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

08:45

Former President Trump held a campaign even in the Bronx yesterday. NBC News' Dasha Burns was at the rally and shares more details with Chris Jansing. Also, NBC News' Ashley Parker and former Rep. David Jolly discuss the potential political impact as the race to November heats up.May 24, 2024

  • 'Pillars of credibility': How lawyers are preparing for closing arguments in Trump's trial

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45
  • UP NEXT

    'Important part' is Joe Biden keeping 'distance': Pre-trial hearing on Hunter gun charges underway

    09:38

  • Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

    01:45

  • What to know about the risks of daily cannabis use

    04:29

  • Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

    06:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All