'Political statements in favor of Donald Trump': Sen. Blumenthal blasts Alito for flags
May 24, 202407:29
Chris Jansing Reports

'Political statements in favor of Donald Trump': Sen. Blumenthal blasts Alito for flags

07:29

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., slams Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for the controversial flags flown outside of his home amid growing calls for his recusal in any judgements involving former President Trump.May 24, 2024

