'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters
May 21, 202405:36
Chris Jansing Reports

'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters

05:36

Former President Trump spoke out just before Judge Merchan and the lawyers in the hush money case discuss the jury instruction proposal related to New York election law. The New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters discusses the media's coverage of the trial and Trump not testifying.May 21, 2024

