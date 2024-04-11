IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'No telling how much damage' Trump can do to himself on witness stand
  • 'Toxic': Marjorie Taylor Greene not backing down from trying to oust Speaker Johnson

    'No telling how much damage' Trump can do to himself on witness stand

Chris Jansing Reports

'No telling how much damage' Trump can do to himself on witness stand

NBC News obtained the list of potential witnesses for former President Trump's New York hush money trial. NBC News' Garrett Haake, White House Deputy Chief of Staff under Obama Jim Messina and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance provide more insight on the people named.April 11, 2024

