'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor
April 12, 202406:09
Chris Jansing Reports

'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor

06:09

Two of Trump’s co-defendants are seeking to dismiss charges against them in the classified documents case, as special counsel Jack Smith’s team comes face-to-face with Judge Aileen Cannon. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti discuss.April 12, 2024

