'No clear path forward' for House Republicans on Hunter Biden investigation
March 20, 2024

Chris Jansing Reports

'No clear path forward' for House Republicans on Hunter Biden investigation

03:18

Former business associates of Hunter Biden testified today on Capitol Hill amid an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. NBC News' Ryan Nobles has more details on the fiery hearing.March 20, 2024

