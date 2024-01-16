“Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

9 jurors have been selected today in the trial to determine what damages former President Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer he was found to have defamed. The judge in the case has already found him liable for defaming Carroll with remarks he made as president in 2019 mocking her sexual assault claim against him. Carroll is seeking at least $10 million for the damage Trump caused to her reputation and likely several times that amount in punitive damages for continuing to publicly call her account of his sexual abuse a “con job”. Former Litigator & MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joins Chris Jansing on the latest from the courtroom.Jan. 16, 2024