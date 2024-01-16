IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    “Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. seizes Iranian missile parts headed to Houthis, search continues for missing SEALs

    01:51

  • D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

    01:44

  • Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

    02:32

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    05:25

  • Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    02:46

  • Blinken heads to Israel with list of solutions from neighboring countries

    03:52

  • Judge Tanya Chutkan appears to be victim of 'swatting' attack

    01:25

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • Trans candidate speaks on 'heartbreaking' ballot rejection after not listing former name

    04:49

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

  • Claudine Gay steps down as Harvard University president

    04:04

  • Israel's Supreme Court strikes down key part of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

    01:54

  • Haley addresses backlash over not mentioning slavery in Civil War comments

    03:56

  • Alexei Navalny located in Arctic Circle penal colony

    02:49

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22

  • U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza with U.S. abstaining from the vote

    03:03

  • Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

    02:41

Chris Jansing Reports

“Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

04:04

9 jurors have been selected today in the trial to determine what damages former President Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer he was found to have defamed. The judge in the case has already found him liable for defaming Carroll with remarks he made as president in 2019 mocking her sexual assault claim against him. Carroll is seeking at least $10 million for the damage Trump caused to her reputation and likely several times that amount in punitive damages for continuing to publicly call her account of his sexual abuse a “con job”. Former Litigator & MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joins Chris Jansing on the latest from the courtroom.Jan. 16, 2024

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    “Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. seizes Iranian missile parts headed to Houthis, search continues for missing SEALs

    01:51

  • D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

    01:44

  • Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

    02:32

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All