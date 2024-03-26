'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel

- Now Playing
'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel04:53
- UP NEXT
'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston03:58
Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian03:28
'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig08:02
'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date05:50
Princess Kate deserves 'tremendous amount of gratitude’: Andrea Mitchell on cancer diagnosis04:40
'A huge shock': Princess Kate reveals cancer diagnosis in video07:11
BREAKING: Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy05:28
FBI: Passengers of Alaska Airlines flight may be victims of a possible crime02:51
Speaker Johnson 'facing the wrath' of caucus as Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to remove him11:31
Manhattan DA explains document delay in Trump hush money case03:45
Trump 'trying every stall tactic in the book': Barbara McQuade on $464 million bond12:47
'No question' Biden is 'frustrated' with Netanyahu: Peter Baker on Israel-Hamas war06:09
Netanyahu joins virtual Senate GOP meeting amid White House tension02:34
Hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters face prison sentences while Trump trial delayed02:21
James putting pressure on court to 'do its job and hold Trump accountable': Charles Coleman05:06
Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates01:20
What is the happiest country in the world? Inside the new UN report00:40
'No clear path forward' for House Republicans on Hunter Biden investigation03:18
Haiti’s transitional committee ‘needs to be a Haitian led process’: Vedant Patel03:36
- Now Playing
'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel04:53
- UP NEXT
'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston03:58
Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian03:28
'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig08:02
'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date05:50
Princess Kate deserves 'tremendous amount of gratitude’: Andrea Mitchell on cancer diagnosis04:40
Play All