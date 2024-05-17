IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier
May 17, 202405:06

  • Trump has 'no problem' with RFK Jr. at debates if he qualifies

    06:39

  • Michael Cohen is a 'volatile, unreliable person' but a 'stellar' witness: Tim O'Brien

    08:18
  • Now Playing

    'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi's attacker sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:54

  • Democrats dismiss Trump's campaign push for Minnesota as a 'head fake'

    01:29

  • Trump is a ‘hands-on decision-maker’: Stormy Daniels lawyer

    04:34

  • Michael Cohen questioned about recording conversations with clients and reporters

    03:32

  • ‘Clear problem’ is members of government ‘pre-attacking any result they disagree with’

    11:22

  • ‘Bombshell ending’: Kristy Greenberg on Trump’s lawyer challenging Michael Cohen’s credibility

    06:13

  • 'Real damage to Cohen's credibility': Lawrence on Trump's lawyer grilling Cohen over phone call

    07:39

  • Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

    01:21

  • ‘You really have no idea’ what a jury is thinking: Jury consultant on Trump hush money trial

    05:00

  • ‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

    03:58

  • Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd

    11:58

  • Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election

    07:02

  • Jury selected in Sen. Menendez corruption trial

    03:04

  • Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination

    06:55

  • 'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony

    07:29

  • Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom

    06:01

  • 'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony

    04:45

Chris Jansing Reports

'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier

05:06

Avril Benoît, executive director of Doctors Without Borders, shared her thoughts on the U.S. building a pier into Gaza to send aid over, saying it is a "workaround" and "failure of politics."May 17, 2024

  • Trump has 'no problem' with RFK Jr. at debates if he qualifies

    06:39

  • Michael Cohen is a 'volatile, unreliable person' but a 'stellar' witness: Tim O'Brien

    08:18
  • Now Playing

    'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi's attacker sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:54

  • Democrats dismiss Trump's campaign push for Minnesota as a 'head fake'

    01:29

  • Trump is a ‘hands-on decision-maker’: Stormy Daniels lawyer

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All