‘It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime’ says Marc Malkin
March 11, 202406:07
    'It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime' says Marc Malkin

Chris Jansing Reports

'It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime' says Marc Malkin

06:07

A handful of celebrities at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday night took the time to address the wars in Ukraine and Gaza on the red carpet and in their acceptance speeches. Senior Culture and Events Editor for Variety Marc Malkin joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss last night’s intersection of international politics and Hollywood.March 11, 2024

    'It's no surprise when Hollywood speaks out, especially during wartime' says Marc Malkin

