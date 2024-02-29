‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israeli forces fired on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City and at least 100 people were killed with hundreds more injured. NBC News has not independently verified the reported death toll, and it’s not clear how many were killed from gunfire or the ensuing panic. The Israeli military said an aid truck was surrounded by civilians, causing pushing and trampling, and it was reviewing the incident. Former Secretary of Defense and Former CIA Director Leon Panetta joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the current chaos in distributing humanitarian aid to Gaza.Feb. 29, 2024