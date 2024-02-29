IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza
Feb. 29, 202403:15
  • Now Playing

    ‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization

    02:39

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

  • Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

    01:57

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case

    01:09

  • Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens to be held in custody until trial

    01:59

  • ‘Time is more on Putin's side’ says Ben Rhodes as the Ukraine War enters its third year

    04:49

  • UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder: 'There are scars’ for Ukrainian children ahead of war's anniversary

    05:15

  • State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

    03:29

  • Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    02:38

  • Alabama IVF decision ‘is kryptonite for Republicans’ Tara Setmayer says

    05:18

  • ‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience

    03:34

  • Biden to meet with Alexei Navalny's family

    07:24

  • Judge rules Texas school’s hair length policies do not violate CROWN Act

    02:38

  • ‘Embryos to me are babies,’ Nikki Haley says

    00:40

  • Trump unsure about working with Mitch McConnell if re-elected

    01:56

  • Carol Leonnig: Donald Trump ‘finds a way to connect himself’ to the news of Alexei Navalny

    04:27

  • Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

    01:31

  • Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

    01:48

Chris Jansing Reports

‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

03:15

Israeli forces fired on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City and at least 100 people were killed with hundreds more injured. NBC News has not independently verified the reported death toll, and it’s not clear how many were killed from gunfire or the ensuing panic. The Israeli military said an aid truck was surrounded by civilians, causing pushing and trampling, and it was reviewing the incident. Former Secretary of Defense and Former CIA Director Leon Panetta joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the current chaos in distributing humanitarian aid to Gaza.Feb. 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization

    02:39

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

  • Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

    01:57

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case

    01:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All