IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes blockbuster testimony on Day 16 of hush money trial

'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out
May 13, 202409:57

  • Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Cohen's 'demeanor has been flawless': Lawrence O'Donnell on what it was like inside the courtroom

    08:01

  • 'Weird for a lawyer to record his own client': Cohen testifies on recording between him and Trump

    03:15

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

    04:07

  • 'Critical' to the case: What to expect from Michael Cohen's testimony on Monday

    04:21

  • Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial

    02:27

  • Trump ‘would be an absolute fool’ to get on witness stand: Hush money trial continues

    05:07

  • 'Hour longer than it needed to be': Lawrence O'Donnell on Stormy Daniels' cross-examination

    12:12

  • Trump has ‘hurt his own legal team’ by having them go after Stormy Daniels’ credibility

    09:19

  • 'No doubt' Biden admin is 'totally committed to getting hostages home: Father of hostage

    06:16

  • 'Stunning' testimony: Stormy Daniels details alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    10:28

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump's veepstakes will play out like 'The Apprentice'

    07:14

  • Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd

    05:47

  • RFK Jr.'s new campaign hire appears to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    02:36

  • 'Harder and harder to see' how any of Trump's legal cases make it to trial before election

    03:42

  • '13-year-old boy in a 77-year-old man's body': Is Trump serious about going to jail over gag order?

    04:00

  • Trump 'has to be concerned' about women in the jury identifying themselves with Stormy Daniels

    08:51

  • 'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    07:01

Chris Jansing Reports

'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

09:57

Lanny Davis, attorney and communications advisor for Michael Cohen, joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Chris Jansing to weigh in on his client's testimony in former President Trump's New York hush money trial.May 13, 2024

  • Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Cohen's 'demeanor has been flawless': Lawrence O'Donnell on what it was like inside the courtroom

    08:01

  • 'Weird for a lawyer to record his own client': Cohen testifies on recording between him and Trump

    03:15

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All