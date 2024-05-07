IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony
May 7, 202407:01

    'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony

  Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

  Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial

  Israel is in 'treacherous' situation: Ret. Gen. on Hamas accepting cease-fire proposal

  Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

  See Melania Trump's former press secretary react to Hope Hicks' bombshell testimony

  'A crazy look, a crazy face": Lawrence O'Donnell describes face off with Trump in court

  'I'm a lover not a fighter': Trump speaks on Jan 6 conversation with Secret Service agents

  Trump's legal team trying to convince jury it's an 'old fashioned shakedown scheme'

  Trump's 'paying close attention' to lack of crowds outside courthouse: Fmr. Deputy Press Secretary

  Is the hush money trial helping Donald Trump politically?

  Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

  Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

  Tradition of civil disobedience is 'older than this country': Protests escalate on college campuses

  'Students were crying in despair': Columbia professor slams school calling NYPD

  Democrats think Florida is 'winnable' due to abortion ban despite Trump winning in 2020

  Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged

Former President Trump posted on Truth Social criticizing the prosecution in his hush money trial. The New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin and former federal prosecutor Shan Wu discussed the social media post and Stormy Daniels' testimony.May 7, 2024

    'Gone too far': Trump bashes prosecution on social media amid Stormy Daniels' testimony

    'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony

  Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

  Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial

