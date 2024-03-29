IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death
March 29, 202405:32
  • Now Playing

    'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12

  • 'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today

    02:56

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Buttigieg on bridge collapse: Biden directed admin to get 'every resource possible' to Maryland

    05:16

  • Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi

    10:23

  • Ahmaud Arbery's aunt: 'This is destroying my family'

    10:30

  • Buttigieg: Rebuilding Baltimore bridge won’t be quick, easy or cheap

    01:40

  • Building Baltimore bridge from ground up will take 'much longer' than reusing wreckage: Expert

    03:46

  • 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Baltimore councilwoman weighs in on bridge collapse

    04:41

  • Stricter access to Mifepristone would have 'devastating effect': OBGYN

    02:56

  • 'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel

    04:53

  • 'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston

    03:58

  • Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian

    03:28

Chris Jansing Reports

'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

05:32

Tennessee's governor signed a bill blocking police reform that was passed after the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News senior law enforcement analyst Cedric Alexander explains more.March 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12

  • 'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All