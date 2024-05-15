IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson
May 15, 202403:58

Chris Jansing Reports

‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

03:58

Tess Ingram, UNICEF spokesperson, has been on the ground in Rafah. She joins Chris Jansing to discuss the situation Palestinians are living in as a U.S. port for aid may be operational in the next twenty four hours and a potential Israeli operation into Rafah looms.May 15, 2024

