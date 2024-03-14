IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Every single part of life is a challenge' in Haiti amid escalating violence: Mitch Albom
March 14, 202406:31

'Every single part of life is a challenge' in Haiti amid escalating violence: Mitch Albom

06:31

Amid the deepening crisis in Haiti, ten Americans were evacuated in the middle of the night including best-selling author and founder of the Have Faith Haiti orphanage, Mitch Album. Chris Jansing spoke with him about his experience.March 14, 2024

