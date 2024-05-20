IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen continues testimony on Day 19 of Trump’s hush money trial

‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today
May 20, 202410:58

Chris Jansing Reports

‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today

10:58

Rachel Maddow joins Katy Tur, Andrea Mitchell, and Chris Jansing to share her view from inside the courtroom of the cross-examination and redirect of Michael Cohen in former President Trump’s hush money trial.May 20, 2024

