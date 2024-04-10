IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Disastrous timing' for Trump to put abortion video out: Tim Miller weighs in on Arizona ruling
April 10, 202409:56

  • 'Take the campaign to the voter': Biden focusing on social media rather than rallies

    06:22

  • Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    'Disastrous timing' for Trump to put abortion video out: Tim Miller weighs in on Arizona ruling

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    'True Hail Mary': Trump's legal team files third challenge to delay NY hush money trial

    08:43

  • 'Clear and present danger to national security': Jonathan Lemire on Trump's immunity claims

    09:00

  • Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban

    02:09

  • Harris to head to Arizona after state ruling on near-total abortion ban

    02:33

  • 'Asking for trouble': Brendan Buck discusses Speaker Johnson appeasing Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:32

  • Judge rejects Trump's bid to delay hush money trial as he appeals gag order

    03:44

  • Intelligence bulletin warns of threats to public gatherings in U.S.

    01:57

  • Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

    07:02

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    04:23

  • Total Eclipse: Rare solar eclipse passes across North America

    03:47

  • 'Special for so many reasons': Science journalist explains more on solar eclipse

    05:47

  • NOW: Solar eclipse crosses into U.S.

    06:41

  • Biden student debt relief plans 'could move the needle' for young voters

    09:36

  • Speaker Johnson faces Ukraine aid dilemma and threat to his job

    03:20

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38

Chris Jansing Reports

'Disastrous timing' for Trump to put abortion video out: Tim Miller weighs in on Arizona ruling

09:56

Arizona Republicans are distancing themselves from the state's Supreme Court ruling on abortion. NBC News' Yamiche Alchindor, Vaughn Hillyard and The Bulwark's writer-at-large Tim Miller provide insight into how the ruling puts the issue at the center of battleground state politics.April 10, 2024

  • 'Take the campaign to the voter': Biden focusing on social media rather than rallies

    06:22

  • Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    'Disastrous timing' for Trump to put abortion video out: Tim Miller weighs in on Arizona ruling

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    'True Hail Mary': Trump's legal team files third challenge to delay NY hush money trial

    08:43

  • 'Clear and present danger to national security': Jonathan Lemire on Trump's immunity claims

    09:00

  • Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban

    02:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All