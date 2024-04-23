IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Could charm anybody': Ex-colleague says its 'perverse' that David Pecker could be deemed credible
April 23, 2024

'Could charm anybody': Ex-colleague says its 'perverse' that David Pecker could be deemed credible

Former President Trump was in court today face-to-face with his former friend and now hush money trial witness for the prosecution David Pecker. Former spokesman of American Media, Inc. Stu Zakim, who previously worked with Pecker, joins Chris Jansing to discuss his testimony.April 23, 2024

