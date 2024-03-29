IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild
March 29, 202404:39

  • 'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12
  • Now Playing

    'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today

    02:56

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Buttigieg on bridge collapse: Biden directed admin to get 'every resource possible' to Maryland

    05:16

  • Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi

    10:23

  • Ahmaud Arbery's aunt: 'This is destroying my family'

    10:30

  • Buttigieg: Rebuilding Baltimore bridge won’t be quick, easy or cheap

    01:40

  • Building Baltimore bridge from ground up will take 'much longer' than reusing wreckage: Expert

    03:46

  • 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Baltimore councilwoman weighs in on bridge collapse

    04:41

  • Stricter access to Mifepristone would have 'devastating effect': OBGYN

    02:56

  • 'Multi-year operation' to rebuild Baltimore bridge: Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel

    04:53

  • 'Strategic move' if Trump delays civil action against him: David Cay Johnston

    03:58

  • Michael Cohen will be 'main witness' in hush money trial: Catherine Christian

    03:28

  • 'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig

    08:02

Chris Jansing Reports

'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

04:39

The salvage operation to remove mangled steel and concrete from the Francis Scott Key Bridge has begun in Baltimore. NBC News' Gary Grumbach and Ali Vitali have the latest on the impact of the collapse.March 29, 2024

  • 'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12
  • Now Playing

    'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All