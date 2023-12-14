'Complete broken man": DOJ vet says 'deadbeat' Giuliani will 'get clobbered' in defamation case

NBC News Correspondent Ryan Reilly, New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC Political Analyst Peter Baker, and Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman joins Chris Jansing for the latest of Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial. Dec. 14, 2023