'Clear and present danger to national security': Jonathan Lemire on Trump's immunity claims
April 9, 202409:00
Chris Jansing Reports

'Clear and present danger to national security': Jonathan Lemire on Trump's immunity claims

09:00

Special counsel Jack Smith is urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Trump's immunity claim. MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos and Host of "Way Too Early" Jonathan Lemire discuss the potential impact of Trump's comments.April 9, 2024

