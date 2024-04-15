IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Jury selection begins in Trump's historic first criminal trial

'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial
April 15, 202409:05

  • Stormy Daniels is 'most important person' jury will hear from in hush money trial

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Being on Trump’s legal team ‘has consequences to your reputation’: Former Trump lawyer

    09:26

  • Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process

    06:21

  • What taxpayers should know about scams as deadline approaches: IRS commissioner

    03:15

  • 'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor

    06:09

  • Trump and Johnson press conference makes ‘no sense’: Officer who defended Capitol during Jan. 6

    06:12

  • Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels

    05:52

  • Biden announces more than $7 billion in student debt relief for 277,000 borrowers

    02:15

  • House votes to reauthorize FISA spy program amid some GOP opposition

    03:02

  • 'Toxic': Marjorie Taylor Greene not backing down from trying to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:15

  • 'No telling how much damage' Trump can do to himself on witness stand

    08:48

  • 'Not ideal' for prosecution: Judge severs Sen. Menendez bribery case from his wife's

    04:18

  • Reflecting on O.J. Simpson's complicated life

    05:58

  • Judge severs Sen. Menendez's trial from his wife's due to health issues

    02:11

  • 'Wide gamut of threats': Capitol police try to combat growing threats against Congress

    04:04

  • 'Take the campaign to the voter': Biden focusing on social media rather than rallies

    06:22

  • Biden campaign opts to focus on content over crowds

    03:15

  • 'Disastrous timing' for Trump to put abortion video out: Tim Miller weighs in on Arizona ruling

    09:56

  • 'True Hail Mary': Trump's legal team files third challenge to delay NY hush money trial

    08:43

Chris Jansing Reports

'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial

09:05

The first criminal trial of former President Trump is underway. Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian, host of The Bulwark podcast Tim Miller and former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg provide more insight into the jury selection process and the potential political impact of the case.April 15, 2024

  • Stormy Daniels is 'most important person' jury will hear from in hush money trial

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Being on Trump’s legal team ‘has consequences to your reputation’: Former Trump lawyer

    09:26

  • Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process

    06:21

  • What taxpayers should know about scams as deadline approaches: IRS commissioner

    03:15

  • 'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor

    06:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All