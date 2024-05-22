'Can't do bank shots' in political communications: Biden has to be 'clear' with messaging on Trump

Will the outcome of former President Trump's hush money trial have an impact on the 2024 presidential election? Former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign Matthew Dowd and NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard joined Chris Jansing to discuss the Biden campaign's messaging on Trump and the impact of him being reelected.May 22, 2024