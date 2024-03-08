IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year
March 8, 202405:31
Chris Jansing Reports

‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year

05:31

A whirlwind of a week, from the Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump stays on the ballot in Colorado to Nikki Haley dropping out of the presidential race. Eddie Glaude, Professor at Princeton University & MSNBC Political Analyst joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss whether this chaotic week is the new normal for what seems to be a busy political year thus far.March 8, 2024

