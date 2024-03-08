‘Buckle up and focus’ says Eddie Glaude for what is ahead in the 2024 political year

A whirlwind of a week, from the Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump stays on the ballot in Colorado to Nikki Haley dropping out of the presidential race. Eddie Glaude, Professor at Princeton University & MSNBC Political Analyst joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss whether this chaotic week is the new normal for what seems to be a busy political year thus far.March 8, 2024